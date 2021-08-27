PF Kalandanya artist apologizes to his fans

Tinnah Sugar Shenky wrote:

I will not let my ego and mistakes to come between me and you my fans . Sometimez we get carried away by things shown/given to us for our personal benefit and forget that we have alot of people out there looking up on us to voice for them.

I may try to pretend like I don’t care but deep inside my heart I know I’m nothing without you my fans.

“To err is human to forgive is divine”

Am sorry my friends. Please forgive me.🙏

Time to move on and bury the past.

#leasonlearnt