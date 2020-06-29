By Tinkerbel Mwila

Kasama Central Member of Parliament, Kelvin Sampa has refuted allegations that he has grabbed land belonging to senior Chief Mushili of the Lamba speaking people on the Copperbelt.

Senior Chief Mushili of the Lamba speaking people has asked President Edgar Lungu to intervene and help him get back the land which Mr. Sampa allegedly grabbed from him and demolished all the structures that were built there including the resting place for chief Mushili.

But Mr. Sampa has told Phoenix News that the land in question is on title and that the structures in question were built on his titled land.

He explains that he has on several occasions engaged the chief to remove all the said structures from his land but the traditional leader did not been cooperative.

PHOENIX NEWS