By Logic Lukwanda

Government has been accused of being inconsiderate of local investors who own shares in the Copperbelt Energy Corporation –CEC-.

Government has declared CEC transmission and distribution lines as common carrier of electricity following the signing of Statutory Instrument number 57 of 2020 under the Electricity Act No.11 of 2019 signed by Minister Of Energy, Mathew Nkhuwa.

Alliance for Democracy and Development Leader, Charles Milupi is of the view that the decision has a lot of negative effects on local investors that have invested in CEC.

Milupi tells Phoenix News that this has not only negatively affected the local shareholders but has adverse effects on the economy in general.

About 4,500 ordinary Zambians, 66 local companies, 62 pension schemes, 6 cooperatives and 4 faith based organizations own shares in CEC.