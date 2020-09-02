Stanley Malama writes…

I DONT BLAME #NAWAKWI, PF KNOWS VERY WELL THAT UPND SUPPORTERS ARE EMOTIONAL. ANY PETTY & NONSENSICAL ISSUE DIVERTS THEIR ATTENTION & LOSE FOCUS.

NAWAKWI and PF knows that HH is innocent but because we the UPND supporters are too emotional, good at being reactive & not active to bring out issues affecting us and make it big is the reason PF brings non progressive issues so that we begin to react, insult & lose focus.

It is us UPND supporters who are making NAWAKWI popular for simply vomiting harmless venom & we have lost focus…? Politics is a game no matter what eyes should be on the ball.

Imagine if the over 1.6 million UPND supporters picked any of serious SCANDALS of PF share it, complain,condemn & demand answers President Lungu could step down before his tenure of office ends. But busy discussing NAWAKWI who will not reduce anything from HH.

Me and other activists bring out serious issues but we dont share and hold hands demanding for answers. instead we wait for childish PF to attack us and begin to defend ourselves while crying & insulting.

Pf will do nothing to HH they are simply diverting our attention from serious issues to petty ones. please open your eyes and see how PF is weakening us through petty & nonsensical issues.

My appeal to all UPND supporters please stop discussing NAWAKWI and concentrate on ground work. While you are complaining about NAWAKWI PF is working on the ground.

Mr mindset activist

Malama Stanley