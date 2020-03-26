Home politics PF PF Kwacha Turns 18 , Now Eligible To Get Voters Card BusinesspoliticsPFUPND PF Kwacha Turns 18 , Now Eligible To Get Voters Card March 26, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Patriotic Front Kwacha is now able to obtain Voters Card. Today the PF Kwacha is trading at K18 against a single dollar and this trend is highly likely to continue. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.