By Ex PF Matero MP Loyd Kaziya

The truth must be told. Pf party, the party that was founded by one Michael Chilufya Sata, the party we all loved at some point, has fallen into wrong hands. Remember as an author of the page, | was once a Cabinet Minister.

| have seen a lot and to be honest I’m truly ashamed to have belonged to this party full of shameless thugs. | could not just fit in. The party has allowed street thugs to be more powerful than the police, the voters and any ordinary Zambians. | fought injustice in this party, | personally fought illegal allocation of land and many more vices in my constituency.

Some of my Councillors shamelessly sold streets, spaces along the roads behind others individual properties. The business communities have been harassed for a long time to pay money in the name of the party. We have allowed a cadre to grab and share what a poor hard working marketeer is sweeting for. Who doesn’t know how they have taken over huge income meant for the Council in markets and bus stops. We are dealing with an organised group of thugs. At Intercity Bus Stop, the country may not realised the so called party leaders have plundered these resources meant for Local govt with impunity. | was hated by my superiors in the party because | spoke out against these ills in the party. | was warned of suspension which | challenged. | was called by the party secretariate several times to answer useless charges arising from party cadres. My own Constituency leadership demanded that | pay my Parliament sitting allowance to them. They frustrated my efforts to bring development to my constituency. Whilst other constituencies where receiving a good share of roads and

and upgrading of social amenities, | was deliberately left out so as to look a failure in the eyes of the people of my constituency.

This current govt in it’s current form and state has no leadership capacity and acumen to propel this country going forward. They do not have the capacity to utilise or add value to our natural resources. We have totally failed to utilise the 3 basic factors of production namely, land, labour and capital ( finances). All we have seen is our fellow leaders getting so rich in a short space of time. Zambians are not foolish. They can see through all of us leaders. They know who the thieves are and those that are there to serve the country. We can’t entrust the next 5 years to people that have proven to have lamentably failed to govern this country. Unprecedented development in the country, my foot. We have borrowed so heavily to unsustainable levels to just do roads that can be done with toll gate monies. We have borrowed so heavily to build schools and hospitals we can’t finish constructing. Even where they have finished

constructing such infrustractures, try to examine the cost attributed to them? The economy in the past 10 years is proof enough to attest to this failure of economic distruction. One such infrustrature that my heart bleeds heavily with sadness is the Kafulafuta Dam Construction in Ibenga area of Luanshya. Govt borrowed from China $449 million United States Dollar to Construct this massive infrastructure, all the monies dispensed, 5 years down the line, the structure has stalled. What explanation can we get from Pf leadership. How many more of such projects have stalled after borrowing huge somes of money which can never be traced. Can you surely trust such Pf leadership. Put a poor man who has a record of having stolen money from a poor widow to run your established business and tell me if he won’t get a lion’s share in your company’s profits. The truth must be told.