I DON’T understand why GBM decided to go and rejoin hands with potential jailbirds, says All People’s Congress president Nason Msoni.

Meanwhile, Msoni believes “bandits” have taken full advantage of the crippled Edgar Lungu presidency to amass wealth for themselves, through the looting of State coffers and COVID-19 donations.

He described PF national mobilisation committee vice-chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, otherwise called GBM, as a political turncoat who lacks any semblance of political convictions.

Msoni said any credible politician should be filled with morals and principles.

On Tuesday, Msoni was quoted in The Mast saying by expressing interest to contest next year’s elections, President Edgar Lungu was asking for too much from Zambians.

He said an incompetent President, and without a vision, cannot hang around for the sake of it.

Msoni further observed that President Lungu had no geographical base where he could claim to be leading in popularity.

On Wednesday, Mwamba responded to Msoni, in the Daily Nation, claiming that the opposition is scared of the candidature of President Lungu because he is a political heavyweight.

Mwamba added that Msoni should not be taken seriously because he leads a one-man political party.

In his reaction to Mwamba, Msoni said it was bad enough to be a serial defector, in the first place.

“I don’t understand why GBM decided to go and rejoin hands with potential jailbirds. He will certainly be stranded, without friends, next year as most of his friends in PF are prison-bound due to their transgressions against the Zambian public,” Msoni said in an interview.

“So, his uncouth ranting is indeed understandable in the circumstances. I am not entirely persuaded that I should use a sledge hammer on a restless political fly in responding to his political assertion. In a nutshell, it is rather uncharacteristic for me to respond to cronies. I would rather respond to their principal.”

He said it was wishful thinking to assert that the opposition was scared of the prospective presidential candidature of Lungu.

“To the contrary, it is Mr Lungu who is scared of the opposition political parties,” he said.

He also accused the PF of taking advantage of the COVD-19 pandemic to stage an illegal campaign that, in itself, was self-evident.

Msoni noted that such ‘an illegal political campaign’ was admission that the President was fearful of losing the 2021 elections.

“A President who has delivered does not go around sticking his campaign poster on every small donation, including wash basins. A President who has delivered allows the projects to speak for themselves without resorting to taking advantage of the pandemic to stage a premature campaign,” Msoni said. “His campaigns are illegal and are undermining the credibility of the Electoral Commission. He is making the work of the ECZ very difficult.”

He added that the “moribund” Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must now come out in the open and repudiate the PF for instigating and commencing premature campaigning.

“This level of desperation amounts to lawlessness and has got to stop. The whole COVID-19 fight has regrettably degenerated into a political charade by those who can’t win in a free and fair elections,” Msoni noted.

He asserted that Zambia desperately needed to change the grand corruption narrative and fix its international image and credibility.

Msoni indicated that such could only happen when there is change leadership.

“The authentic opposition is not fearful of Mr Lungu’s candidature because he is a very vulnerable candidate and certainly would be mincemeat, looking at his catalogue of failures. In the circumstances, the opposition has made a good case for regime change,” Msoni said.

“Zambia does not need Mr Lungu’s style of leadership that resorts to receding into a cocoon of silence when challenged by a national disaster.”

Msoni also pointed out that the; “shameless political campaign” which was now in full swing, was extremely frustrating and that it was a detriment to the COVID-19 fight.

Msoni said the increasing numbers of those infected with COVID-19 should now compel the government to up its game and provide more resources to fight the pandemic.

“It’s absolutely shameful that frontline health workers are suffocated from accessing logistics and all the necessary resources. The fact that COVID-19 samples are being transported on public transport speaks of the monumental disaster in the management of the country. The PF leadership should now suspend the ill-fated political campaign and concentrate on a non-partisan campaign against the coronavirus,” Msoni said.

“If you have been President for almost six years, it is your works which should speak for you. But if you have to go around pasting your campaign posters on every small donation, it simply means you have not delivered. Bandits have taken full advantage of the crippled presidency to amass wealth for themselves through the looting of State coffers and donations.”

Meanwhile, Msoni indicated that: “it will not be entirely surprising, in the circumstances, to hear that COVID-19 samples are even being transported on bicycles because of the non-availability of transport.”

“We demand for the full disclosure of all donations and how they are being used, in view of the untimely death of a fine young professional who was tasked to transport COVID-19, samples using a passenger public transport,” said Msoni.