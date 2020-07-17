UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities over the past few days is due to citizens disregarding health guidelines on wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

However, Mr Hichilema says that ultimate blame must lie with those in positions of leadership, including President Lungu, for failing to set an example by not wearing a mask when addressing large crowds.

The UPND leader drew attention to the trial of health minster Dr Chitalu Chilufya, which last week was disrupted by chanting crowds of the minister’s supporters, none of whom were wearing masks or distancing themselves.

Mr Hichilema said PF leaders were holding rallies on a sometimes daily basis, all without proper coronavirus precautions. He accused the government of failing to lead by example:

“How can citizens take health guidelines seriously with such reckless behaviour by the PF regime in addressing Coronavirus pandemic”, he said.

Mr Hichilema’s statement comes after the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Zambia climbed to 2,283, with 82 deaths.