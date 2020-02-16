PF LEADERSHIP FAILURE: TODAY IT’S THE TONGAS TOMORROW IT WILL BE YOU

When I resigned as a PF Member of Parliament in 2009, I clearly saw what has befallen Zambia. Foresightedness is key leadership test. I warned against tribalism in the ruling MMD and opposition political parties. I told the nation that PF was not the “messiah political grouping” because some of the elements who served in wicked regimes had joined the party and were given prominent roles.

Tribal sentiments at Manda Hill (Parliament Building) were very depressing to me as a young nationalist who wanted to genuinely serve my nation.

There is no single tribe which is superior to all others. I am astounded and shocked, but not surprised that the PF led government appears to be nursing hate speech against Tongas. This is a very dangerous because tomorrow it will be another tribe that will be target for political ends.

During the struggle for independence, Tongas had more financial means than all other tribes. They sold their cattle to contribute to the struggle. Other tribes were know for courage to take the bullets for the birthing of a new nation, but they had no resources. Simply put, each tribe came its own unique strength under the banner One Zambia One Nation to birth our republic.

In one of my roles as statesman, I have been privileged over the past few months to officially visit countries that went through civil wars.

In the picture, I smiled, but if only you knew that it was a smile of relief! The young man nearly opened fire until the security team explained that my delegation was in the area for peace and development.

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT

