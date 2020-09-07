By Veronica Mwale, cic private Reporter

COPPERBELT ~ Kalulushi

PF LEADERSHIP SHOULD NOT UNDER ESTIMATE THE POWER HH IS COMMANDING – Banda Sakanya

The calls by PF leadership to have HH arrested are a sign of desperation of fear.

PF leadership should be cautious by not under estimating the power HH commanding.

PF leadership is spending sleepless nights as time is closing up to 2021 general elections.

PF leadership has a trail of offences it has committed and are all running away from being prosecuted after losing power, hence the calls to have HH arrested.

Those calling for his arrest are foolish because HH never committed any offence.

The only offence HH has committed is seeking public office to serve people.

PF should not wedge anarchy in the country by thinking of arresting him.

Arresting HH will not restore the value of the kwacha against the dollar, but instead it will just worsen it.

Arresting HH will not improve the economy but instead it will just worsen it.

Arresting HH will just erode international community relations.

HH is not responsible for your thieving and your ineptitude on governance.

PF should instead concentrate its last efforts in bettering the country than targeting an innocent person.

CIC PRESS TEAM