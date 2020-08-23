PF LEADERSHIP SHOULDN’T HOLD ZAMBIANS HOSTAGE – Banda Sakanya

We wish to warn PF regime that it should not hold Zambians hostage by pulling the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to defer the 2021 elections to February, 2022, because doing so will be an assault on Zambia’s democracy and ECL will then have graduated into a full blown dictator.

PF should not create unrest in the country and then unleash the newly acquired anti riot trucks to fight people.

We have had regimes and at no point did we have leadership think of deferring general elections.

ECL swore to protect and follow the constitution and therefore let him not be cursed as a leader who on swearing in day lied to God that he will rule for two terms only.

Let him not be cursed as a leader who lied to God that he would protect and follow the constitution.

PF is pulling ECZ to defer 2021 elections to February 2022 when it is rain season so that it will be easy to rig well because many will not have voted then because of rains as well, also making it difficult for transportation because of impassable roads.

Let elections go ahead as enshrined in the constitution on 12 August, 2021, and donate the riot trucks to game parks to protect wildlife.

PF shouldn’t create civil strife in the country. Let people’s will prevail through the ballot.