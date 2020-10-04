By Richard Aaron Ngoma

After their rally held at Chelstone’s Kapilyomba’s primary school, the PF thugs descended on a UPND Chakunkula branch office and literary razed down the structure to the ground. The frenzied hoodlums then began to beat any bystanders who refused to flash their party symbol and without PF regalia, hacking them with machetes and clubs.

This writer witnessed a heavily muscled PF thug draw out a machete from his trousers and began to hack a hapless man lying on the ground.

As the war of attrition progressed unabatedly, Police intervention from Chelstone Police station only 300 metres away was nowhere in sight.

“They hacked me mercilessly and as they yelled for Hakainde’s blood. They told me ‘tell your President not to be anywhere near the ballot'”, narrated Kennedy Chinganu a UPND Chelstone resident who had gone to the market to buy food.

Shortly afterwards, UPND Mtendere reinforcements arrived in hot pursuit of the PF cadres who had scampered in all directions as members of the public cheered and urged them on.