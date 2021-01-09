THE levels of disconnect between the current leadership and people’s expectations is disheartening, says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

He noted that when citizens ask for answers to the various ills that have overwhelmed Zambia’s governance system there was no one available to provide them.

Lately social media has been awash with questions on President Edgar Lungu’s page on his silence over the Honey Bee scandal involving medical supply contract.

The Head of State has however been posting statements regarding the happenings at Konkola Copper Mines ignoring the scandal that has risked the lives of many Zambians through the supply of expired drugs, defective condoms and gloves.

“When people ask for answers, there is no one available to provide them. We therefore appeal to all our citizens to keep asking these questions and in the next seven months, we promise we will give you all the answers,” Hichilema said. “For example, you will know what happened to the extra money charged on the 42 fire tenders, who the true owner of the 48 houses is, the person behind the gassing of innocent citizens and what motivated him will be known, the one who pulled the trigger and murdered two innocent citizens, and the one who commanded will be known.”

Hichilema on his Facebook page stressed that, “we will know who authorized the Honey Bee scandal. You will not get these answers from the current team”.