Tired of giving Presidential Empowerment Fund?

Clement Tembo, who spearheads the Presidential Empowerment Fund, has assaulted PF Libala Ward 7 Vice Chairman Peter Kazembe.

Mr Kazembe was attacked and assaulted in Woodlands area by Mr Tembo for refusing to endorse him as parliamentary candidate for Kabwata Constituency.

According to information gathered, Mr Tembo has been intimidating the Police hence the matter being quiet since Mr Kazembe was assaulted on 27th November, 2020.

However, Zambia Reports has accessed a medical report from Woodlands Police station.

Kazembe suffered a cut on the upper lip and inside as fists and slaps were allegedly used to inflict injury. -ZR