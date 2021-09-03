By Balewa Zyuulu

Political activist Dante Saunders has charged that the opposition Patriotic Front will lose three quarters of their seats in parliament following the unprecedented number of election petitions by losing UPND parliamentary hopefuls.

The ruling UPND losing candidates for parliamentary and local government seats have lodged petitions in the courts of law following the august 12th general elections citing serious electoral malpractices by the former ruling party.

Mr. Saunders tells Phoenix News that the former ruling party is likely to lose the majority of the seats as there is enough evidence implicating them in the respective constituencies.

He claims that the PF will weaken further as they may only remain with about 10 seats in parliament, hence urging other opposition political parties to work extra hard to provide credible checks and balances to the new UPND administration.

Following the 12 august 2021 election, over 400 petitions have been filed seeking nullification of the parliamentary and local government seats with 83 parliamentary petitions, almost half the seats for national assembly while local government petitions are almost one third of the seats countrywide.

PHOENIX NEWS