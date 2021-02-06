By David Zulu.

The ‘sanctified’ jabbering and blabbering by a very well respected priest Fr Lastone Lupupa SJ of Matero, is the first in the series lined up to scandalize Hakainde Hichilema and paint him as a villain and racketeer who shouldn’t be trusted to take the reigns of power.

Fr Lupupa is from an elite ancient Catholic priestly order the Jesuits of which the current pontiff, Pope Francis hails from. The PF’s strategy is to choose well known Zambian citizens including the clergy and traditional leaders to paint Hichilema as unsuitable for leadership.

The line to paint Hichilema as a vengeful dead soul out to lock all of them up once he takes power was a strategy used by the Afrikaners in the apartheid era. They persistently told the world that if independence was granted to the South African blacks, they would throw all white people into the sea. It played well with the West.

This kind of theory comes from a mixture of a deep sense of entitlement, unknown fear and guilty for having treated others so unjustly. The boers feared they would lose all the land they had forcibly grabbed from the Africans but they were also terrified of what would happen to them for having mistreated Africans over the centuries.

Have the PF unjustly treated some Zambians to fear reprisals? The answer is yes and yes. They have mistreated some Zambians, but they have stolen from all Zambians, so they have mistreated all Zambians.

The narrative lined up by Fr Lupupa is not new in the PF. Mumbi Phiri has often warned the PF supporters that they would all be sent to jail and all their property grabbed, if they don’t work hard to ensure Hichilema is not elected to government.

Today’s muddled rantings by Edith Nawakwi Hambulo who in all respects appeared to be in a state of unconsciousness and lost in her own world, is to stereotype HH as unforgiving and vengeful. This will be followed by the likes of Chilufya Tayali who will insist that Hakainde is a bitter person. What is rather puzzling is that all these three are Catholics and Northerners. Why the PF has found it easier to use these type of surrogates to slander one individual whose only offence (if at all), is to aspire for public office is baffling.

There’s only one comforting factor, majority Zambians are increasingly becoming distrustful of the PF. If you doubt, you only have to check the figures in Vubwi by elections. In the past three months President Edgar Lungu, Veep Inonge Wina and Mrs Lungu have been in Eastern Province countless times. But Vubwi has clearly refused, so too did Mufulira.