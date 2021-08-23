PF LOOT GOVERNMENT FUNDS DURING TRANSITION

Roads Funds Move After Election

Huge sums of government funds have been paid out to PF-aligned road constructors shortly after the 12 August elections.

The funds, which have been paid from mainly local government to PF/Chinese construction companies involved in feeder roads.

At the centre of this scam is PF senior member and local government permanent secretary Mathew Ngulube who instructed National Roads Fund Agency (NRFA) to pay out funds.

“Ngulube provided list of companies of over 30 and approved by Valden Findley,” the source said.

Among the beneficiaries is Tomorrow Investment Limited owned by Chanda Katotobwe who received over K30 million with 10% going to PF secretariat while another 10% to Ngulube through his private company.

This prompted secretary of treasury to immediate issue a memo stopping the payments which so far has exceeded 70 million.

NRFA sources say CEO of the agency Wallace had initially refused to make payments until Ngulube called him and pressurised him to pay saying funds were approved before elections.-Zambia Eagle