LUSAKA – 15/02/20

120 pf members from katambalala branch of bauleni today joined the UPND citing failed socio – economic programs under the PF.

The members who were led by the branch secretary known as Phiri container said they felt let down by the current PF administration which has departed from the original ideologies of the Party.

Mr. Phiri said the current administration is only interested in self glandisement at the time when the cost of living has skyrocketed beyond the majority’s reach.

And 2016 opposition FDD Silwizya ward aspiring candidate Ketty Nanyangwe also joined the UPND and urged Zambians not to forget the hardships they were going through once National Elections are called.

The Ambassadors of Change were received by National Executive Committee member William Banda who demanded for combined efforts in party mobilisation and recruitment.

Mr. Banda said it was evident that the PF has failed hence the need to start preparing the UPND and Hakainde Hichilema for a democratic take over.

The event was witnessed by UPND Chairman for Land Ambassador Adrian Bauleni,National Trustee Christopher Mwana, District, constituency and ward officials.

Lusaka Central aspiring candidate Mulambo Haimbe also attended the event.

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM