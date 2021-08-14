Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) parliamentary Lloyd Lubozha for Chifubu constituency in Ndola has won the seat after polling 19,295 votes.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Returning Officer for Chifubu constituency Bupe Mutanya declared Mr. Lubozha as duly elected after beating Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Kondwani Winga who got 17,542 votes.

In the third position is United National Independence Party (UNIP) who polled 706 votes from the 74 polling stations in the constituency.

And Mr. Lubozha pledged to work hard and delivers what the people of Chifubu constituency require in the next five years.

He has thanked the people of Chifubu constituency for electing him as their Member of Parliament and trusting that he will deliver social and economic development to them.

“I want to thank all the people who voted for me. I will make sure that I deliver all campaign promises,” he said.

Meanwhile, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has garnered more votes than any other presidential candidate in Chifubu constituency in this election.

Mr. Hichilema polled 19,932 votes followed by PF candidate and incumbent President Edgar Lungu who got 17,253 votes while Harry Kalaba of the Democratic Party (DP) emerged fourth with 127 votes.

People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda got 35, Nevers Mumba of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) polled 49 votes and Charles Chanda representing the United Party for Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) had 18 votes.

And Bupe Mutanya, the Returning Officer, also declared UPND’s Evaristo Banda as duly elected ward councillor for Chifubu after he polled 2,509.

Others who won ward elections under UPND ticket are Francis Kabwe (Kawama) with 2,944 votes, Bester Chibwe (Pamodzi) after garnering 4,534 votes and Akapelwa Simata (Kaniki) with 1,381 votes.

