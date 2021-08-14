Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has lost the Chililabombwe parliamentary seat to the United Party for National Development (UPND).

UPND candidate Paul Kabuswe scooped the Chililabombwe seat after scoring 22,112 votes beating Mr. Musukwa who scored 10,533 votes while Abraham Simpamba, an independent candidate came third with 985 votes.

The Socialist Party candidate Ruth Luapula was in fourth position with 197 votes followed by Democratic Party candidate Vincent Besa who was fifth after polling 140 votes while New Heritage Party’s candidate Vincent Yamanda was the least with 111 votes.

And the UPND has also scooped the mayoral seat after its candidate Lucky Sichone polled 20,996 voted beating his closest rival Trudy Simakando of the Patriotic Front who polled 10,401 votes followed by Gift Musukwa, an independent candidate who polled 1571 votes while the Socialist Party candidate Godwin Lubinda was the least with barely 225 votes.

And, the UPND leader was leading in the presidential category with 25,076 followed by PF’s Edgar Lungu who scored 14,667 while Harry Kalaba of the Democratic Party came third with 185 votes while the rest of the presidential candidate shared the remaining chunk of the votes in insignificant figures.

Chililabombwe constituency has a total number of 58,000 registered voters. Chililabombwe Returning Officer Katebe announcement the results last nin around 23:00 hours at the Civic centre which is the constituency totalling centre.

Counting of results is still underway in most totalling centres country wide.

Meanwhile, United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Heartson Mabeta has scooped the Kankoyo Parliamentary seat in Copperbelt’s Mufulira District with a total of 7,911 votes.

Kankoyo Constituency Returning Officer, Christine Chirwa declared Mr. Mabeta as the winner and duly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Kankoyo.

Mr. Mabeta was followed by Patriotic Front (PF)’s Edward Chomba who got 6,767 votes, Socialist Party’s Sharon Mayupa polled 127 votes while People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)’s Stanley Mbetela had 84 votes.

A total of 185 ballots were rejected.

A total of 15,074 votes were cast from the 36 polling stations in the constituency.