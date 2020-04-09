By Larry L Mweetwa

We are disappointed by PF government how they are using covid -19 to campaign for the party. Using plane cloth material as preventive measure is not scientifically proven as masks.

A normal N95 Medical Mask 😷 has a pore size of 0.75 microns meaning it can filter bacteria or viruses because they cannot penetrate this pore size. Cotton like the one PF are using is about 118 microns meaning a bacteria 🦠 or virus that is tiny as 3 microns will easily go through.

Stop risking our people in the name of your selfish and egotistical behaviour. Come with proper interventions and don’t risk our people.

BOTSWANA has done a tremendous job, learn from other nations, don’t think the world is so stupid as to why they didn’t just cut pieces of clothes to use as masks.

We call upon the minister of health to institute investigation and arrest this woman for risking members of the public with false hood on prevention of COVID-19.

We call on president lungu to discipline this woman, if PF are serious let distribute proper branded N95 masks that will protect our people we don’t mind.

Zambians let’s work up and make sure we gas up these guys come 2021.