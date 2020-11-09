Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

PF LUSAKA PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN MOONGA HAS AUCTIONED HIS BRAINS.

Bill 10’s collapse has left a lot of dripping drizzles of political madness in the entire PF leadership.

PF that solely banked on Bill 10 for resurrection of ECL’s third term have their thoughts and dreams completely shattered because they know what lay ahead of them though they are flexing their law feeble muscle supporting the insupportable that the constitution court ruled that ECL can stand in 2021.

PF provincial Chairman Moonga has verbally attacked Zambians questioning ECL’s eligibility by calling them, charlatans (quacks) nicompoops, minions and hungry souls.

It is sad that Lusaka Provincial Chairman has auctioned his thinking to put food on the table hence his diarrhea mouth to please his pay masters.

Moonga said Bill 10 had nothing to do with the presidential candidature.

He has accused the UPND of shooting down a progressive bill that would have seen equal representation of women and youths in parliament.

QUESTIONS

~Can Moonga boldly inform the nation why Article 52 was repealed in Bill 10?

~Why this rage when you know that ECL’s eligibility was ruled in your favour by the constitution court?

~Why is your party jittery at the mention of petitioning ECL’s eligibility?

~ why are you threatening and calling names those that intend to challenge ECL’s eligibility as democracy entails?

PF has mounted campaigns of tribalism where PF leadership is now preaching tribal and hate speech at all its rallies to politically malign HH and UPND.

The rally in Kapri Mposhi was nothing but a mare show of tribal attack on HH and UPND.

We are calling upon all Churches, civil societies, and NGOs to condemn these desperate venomous attacks by these desperate PF leaders.