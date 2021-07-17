By Samuel Khwawe

PF Lusangazi District Aspiring Council Chairperson, William Banda has died.

His son, Emmunuel Jay Banda has confirmed his father’s death to Diamond News saying Mr. Banda died this morning in Petauke.

This means the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will have to conduct fresh nominations for the Lusangazi District Council Chairperson position in the next 30 days.

Article 52(6) stipulates that where a candidate dies, resigns or becomes disqualified in accordance with Article 70, 100 or 153 or a court disqualifies a candidate for corruption or malpractice, after the close of nominations and before the election date, the Electoral Commission shall cancel the election and require the filing of fresh nominations by eligible candidates and elections shall be held within thirty days of the filing of the fresh nominations.