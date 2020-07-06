PF MAKING A HERO OUT OF HH

Ba PF napapata listen to me your own, stop ukumupanga HH. Stop it!!!

By Anonymous

You can’t make everything about HH even on a day of Heros you are talking HH and pipo are defending him, whom are u turning into a hero?

U get donation of bicycles or procure them mwebene, u mention HH🤦🏽‍♂️ Can’t you see Upnd has even stopped campaigning for HH because PF mentions HH everyday?

Tommorow will b Unity day, instead of showcasing projects across different parts of the country that espouses Unity thanks to PF because today, a Prison Warder in Kasama lives in the same porsh house as the one in Monze, Kabwe or Mumbwa hence uniformity in spreading out development……..we shall wake up to not less than 3 PF statements talking HH🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️