Hundreds of Chilubi residents have gathered at Presidents Park in Chilubi to listern to the messege of development that the Patriotic Front has for the area.

Addressing the gathering are Deputy Secretary General for the Patriotic Front, Hon. Mrs Mumbi Phiri, Government Chief Whip Hon. Brian Mundubile, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Mwimba Malama, Northern Province Minister Hon. Chungu Bwalya, Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Hon. Anthony Kasandwe, Hon. Anthony Malama and other Party Functionaries.

The Campaign Managers Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Hon. Brian Mundubile will also be introducing the Party Candidate for the forth coming Chilubi Parliamentary by elections slated for February 13.

Click on link below to access Photo Focus in Full.

Photo Credit :Smart Eagles