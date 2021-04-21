By Patricia Male

Patriotic Front President Edgar Lungu has directed Party Secretary General Davies Mwila to ensure all PF candidates at local government, mayoral and parliamentary levels are given copies of the newly launched party manifesto.

Speaking during the launch of the PF 2021-2026 manifesto in Lusaka today, President Lungu said all PF candidates and members will have access to the manifesto so that they familiarize themselves with the document as their campaigns will be based on the manifesto.

He said it is vital that party members acquaint themselves with the manifesto as it is from the document that party policies will be based on.

And President Lungu has appealed to Zambians to give the PF another mandate in the August 12th elections saying with the work that has been done so far, better days are coming for Zambia.

And speaking earlier, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said the launched party manifesto aims to consolidate the gains made in the implementation of 2016-2021 manifesto.

