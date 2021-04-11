The ruling Patriotic Front received 170 applications from its members who wished to form part of the highest organ of the party besides the General Conference, the Central Committee.
While we know those who made it, we may easily forget those among the 120 rejected by the National Council headed by President Edgar Lungu.
Here are the top 20 who didn’t make it.
1. Miles Sampa
2. Margaret Mwanakatwe
3. Hon. Kelvin Sampa
4. Hon. Bowman Lusambo
5. Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga MP
6. Christopher Kangombe
7. Hon. Brian Mushimba
8. Kaizer Zulu
9. Emmanuel Chilubanama
10. Hon. Malozo Sichone
11. Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe
12. Bizwell Mutale
13. Sunday Chanda
14. Hon. Nathaniel Mubukwanu
15. Hon. Christopher Mulenga Chiponda
16. Hon. Alexander Chiteme
17. Emmanuel Chungu
18. Ann Mweetwa
19. Hon. Greyford Moonde
20. Amon Phil Chikuwa