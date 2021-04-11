The ruling Patriotic Front received 170 applications from its members who wished to form part of the highest organ of the party besides the General Conference, the Central Committee.

While we know those who made it, we may easily forget those among the 120 rejected by the National Council headed by President Edgar Lungu.

Here are the top 20 who didn’t make it.

1. Miles Sampa

2. Margaret Mwanakatwe

3. Hon. Kelvin Sampa

4. Hon. Bowman Lusambo

5. Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga MP

6. Christopher Kangombe

7. Hon. Brian Mushimba

8. Kaizer Zulu

9. Emmanuel Chilubanama

10. Hon. Malozo Sichone

11. Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe

12. Bizwell Mutale

13. Sunday Chanda

14. Hon. Nathaniel Mubukwanu

15. Hon. Christopher Mulenga Chiponda

16. Hon. Alexander Chiteme

17. Emmanuel Chungu

18. Ann Mweetwa

19. Hon. Greyford Moonde

20. Amon Phil Chikuwa