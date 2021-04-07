By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt~ Kalulushi

PF MEDIA DIRECTOR SUNDAY CHANDA’S TRIBAL TALK IS SIMPLY FOOLISH. ~ Banda Sakanya.

I have never seen a foolish person like PF Media Director Sunday Chanda who day and night is scheming and promoting tribal talk against UPND all his time.

How does it become tribal whenever a UPND member defects to PF?

And whenever a PF member defects to UPND, non of our leaders or members would say one has defected because PF is tribal.

Zambians are not foolish to be fooled in believing that UPND is tribal. Zambians are above the bream of petty politicking and would want to see prices of basic food stuffs be within their reach.

People have listened to this broken record of tribal talk against UPND more than often and instead, people want to see medicine in hospitals and clinics.

People want to see prices of food stuffs lowered than listening to cheap foolish talk of propaganda.

Zambian people have realised that PF has nothing to offer apart from misanthropical language of tribalism and regionalism.

We are heading towards tripartite elections and we expect PF media Director Sundayy Chanda to desist from lethal, loose and careless language of devicivess, and be civil in the way he talks.

Such lethal careless talk is dangerous and might ignite the country into flames as people’s expectations are so high as we heard towards tripartite elections.

Kakoma exercised his democratic right to defect to PF and UPND wished him well.

Kakoma in UPND was a bystander and a spectator who surprisingly has promised PF leadership to dismantle UPND which his colleagues such as GBM who was even more powerful than him failed