By Charles Tembo

OUTGOING President Edgar Lungu should apologise to the Zambian people for superintending over the most corrupt regime ever that cared less about the underprivileged, says Victor Kalesha.

And Kalesha, a PF member who had applied for adoption for the Lufwanyama Council chairperson position, said the PF was evil to the Zambian people.

Kalesha, the President of Emerald and Semi Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia, said under PF, wealth in Zambia belonged to PF cadres only.

He said Zambians should count themselves blessed for removing the government otherwise the next five years would have been hell on earth.

“I personally, without fear or favour, would like to request (outgoing) President Edgar Lungu to apologise to the Zambian people for superintending over the most corrupt regime ever that cared less about the underprivileged. I am fuming with rage when I look at what is being shown, owned by cadres but as hard working small scale miners, we can’t even afford one piece of an excavator. No PF member should fight (President-Elect) HH administration because people have lost confidence in the top leadership of PF unless it undergoes a thorough and complete overhaul with new leaders,” Kalesha said.

“As small scale miners, we are optimistic that with the new government, our mines will start working especially if the fight against corruption will be addressed positively and implemented.”

Kalesha said it was only now that it was clear that God had a hand in giving the people a new President.

“On behalf of the Emerald and Semi Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia-ESMAZ, I would like to officially congratulate President-Elect and the UPND for scooping the August 2021 elections. It is only now that it’s becoming clear that God had a hand in giving the Zambian people new President and a new government.

It is imperative to say the outgoing government failed lamentably,” Kalesha said.

He said the Zambian people were also to blame for worshipping a government, which was bent on stealing.

“I just want to advise the people of Zambia that the projects we want to give credit to some individuals are not theirs, they are ours and most of them were late President Levy Mwanawasa’s government’s projects,” he said.

“We the Zambian people have built all the infrastructure development in our country because it is our money.

I don’t want to say much because it’s frustrating.”

Kalesha demanded that the PF officials return the money they plundered.

“…As much as we may agree to this call, we would like reiterate that Zambia lost a lot of money in the hands of these same people. Inasmuch as we would love them forgiven, we still demand that they should be asked to return part of the money they stole or plundered. We made the late president Mr Chiluba dance to the tune of abusing national resources. As a way of forgiveness from prosecution, we request the Republican President to ask all those who served in outgoing government to voluntarily surrender what they plundered,” said Kalesha.

“We are confident President HH will have no hand in it but let the prosecuting authorities do their work for those who won’t cooperate. We demand as Zambian people through the investigating wings to expedite the investigations so as to quickly move on as a nation. Zambia’s economy has suffered down fall setback because of people who pretended to be serving us but plundering our resources that could have bought medicines in hospitals. We need that money back in the economy so that it’s injected back into some institutions that need urgent attention.”