By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda says PF members have an obligation to work with the rest of the Zambian people to remove President Edgar Lungu from power, saying it is clear to all that the man has lamentably failed.

And Col Panji has challenged President Lungu to point at the developmental projects the village headmen he has given 9000 bicycles to will be monitoring, when people were sharing water with animals as alluded to by his own Eastern provincial chairperson Andrew Lubusha.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji urged Zambians not to be swayed by the gifts they were receiving, but deeply reflect if their living standards had become any better under the presidency of Edgar Lungu.

He said this is a man who clearly said he had no vision but was now showing it through his actions.

But queried on why he initially supported the same man he said had no vision, Col Panji said he could not envision that President Lungu would turn out to be this mediocre.

“We don’t have a crystal ball to tell. He came through Sata whom we were happy with. We though he might follow through the footsteps but we were wrong. That’s why we want to remove him,” Col Panji said. “Since he has failed us we have an obligation to Zambians to remove him. It’s not about being members of the party but being nationalists.”

Col Panji said the corruption and impunity experienced under President Lungu was something the country had never seen before.

He said just recently there were headlines everywhere that the President had donated bicycles to headmen to monitor development, a confirmation of the story Daily Revelation revealed some few months ago.

“I challenge anybody in government to point out which development the village headmen will be monitoring. As far as we know there is no water, there are no roads here in Eastern Province, as in most parts of the country. Today if I have to go to Vubwi boma from Sundamisale in the same area, I have to go through Malawi because the road is impassable,” Col Panji said. “You go to hospitals you are given panadol, sometimes it’s not even there. All the President is doing is electioneering. They first gave vehicles to chiefs now bicycles. We are in a very serious crisis, doctors, medical personnel are getting infected because they don’t have proper Protective clothing, but we have a President spending millions and millions buying bicycles.”

Col Panji said the recipients of these gifts must look beyond these fleeting moments, which would evaporate once President Lungu’s stay in office was resolved.

“Some foundation calling itself the Lungu foundation all of a sudden they have got vehicles. Where did those vehicles come from? They are everywhere on radios, but when Harry Kalaba and others want to go on radio they are stopped,” said Col Panji. “When voting don’t look for… – Daily Revelation