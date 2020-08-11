PF MEMBERS SHOULD JOIN FORCES WITH ZAMBIANS TO REMOVE LUNGU FROM OFFICE…this is no longer the pro-poor PF Sata envisioned, says Panji

By Patson Chilemba

Colonel Panji Kaunda says the fact that a minister in a “pro-poor” party is demeaning K2 million as nothing means the PF has lost it, and their members must mobilise with Zambians to remove President Edgar Lungu from office.



Speaking with Daily Revelation on Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo’s comment that K2 million was nothing that he should report President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for, Col Panji wondered why President Lungu and the party leaders were quiet in a “pro-poor” party, despite Lusambo’s hurtful comments against the majority suffering Zambians.

Col Panji said the PF’s version of President Lungu was not the original one, the late founding leader Michael Sata envisioned and got elected into office. He said this was a combination of the PF and the former ruling party MMD, which was voted out of office for not aligning with the interests of Zambians, saying that was the reason why a former diehard MMD member was demeaning the suffering majority with his comments.



“I am not surprised that our President is not following the PF manifesto. It’s now more of MMD, and he is able to tolerate an MMD member saying that. He has failed the party for aligning with the MMD faction of the party,” Col Panji said. “I still believe in the original PF which we got into power, not this PF. That’s why they should forgive some of us for de-campaigning this party.”

Citing the example of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom, whose own party members uprising got it out of power, in process opening up the platform for the conservatives to take over the reigns, Col Panji said likewise, PF members must join forces with Zambians to clear the mess created by President Lungu.



“It’s in our own interest that a new group of people come into power to clean up the mess. We are not supporting this government because it’s not our party anymore,” he said.



On Lusambo’s assertion that he and his brothers lost the opportunity to put their lives in order during the 27-years their father Dr Kenneth Kaunda was in office, and that they should therefore not feel jealousy for Tasila, Col Panji said their father taught them that being president was not equivalent to being a king, saying he taught them to be self-sufficient.



“We went to ordinary schools in Kasisi for Primary and Canicius College in Southern Province for secondary. Myself and my late brother joined the Front Line and served in the Front Line for the liberation of countries in Southern Africa,” Col Panji said. “There was no time, even if we are called idiots when we abused the office of our father. We are proud of what we have achieved.”



Col Panji said all he was asking for was for institutions he had reported the matter to over Tasila’s over-and-above spending, to provide the answers on where she got the money to buy a 600-hectare farm at K2 million cash, plus her spending on fencing the farm and the over 3000 hectare Forest 70 in Sinda, Eastern Province.



“All I have done is to do my job as a civic citizen. So all I am waiting for is for an answer and the whole question will be put to rest. Being rich is not in money form but how you live,” said Col Panji. “Also my only advice and warning to those in government is just look across the border in Malawi and see what the former leaders are going through. Everyday there are arrests of those who served. -Daily Revelation