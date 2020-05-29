President EDGAR LUNGU says PF members who break the law will not be shielded.

President LUNGU says it was law breakers who destroyed UNIP and MMD and that he will not allow it to happen in PF

The head of state says those who love PF should respect the law and other human beings.

He says PF is not short of leaders and those who break the country’s laws will be expelled.

He says the the PF Provincial Chairman JACKSON KUNGO was suspended because he was allegedly involved in illegal activities.

He says those who bully others because they are in power will not be entertained.

He said this when he addressed PF officials in Chavuma, Thursday.

He said the PF was not growing in North Western province because of lucky of dicpline.

During the meeting President LUNGU directed the PF in Chavuma to produce an MP and more councillors in 2021.

Speaking at the same event PF North Western province chairman said the PF is growing in the District .

He said this can be seen from a number of by elections that the party has won in the province .

He said the PF targets to win all the seats in the 2021 elections .