President EDGAR LUNGU says PF members who break the law will not be shielded.
President LUNGU says it was law breakers who destroyed UNIP and MMD and that he will not allow it to happen in PF
The head of state says those who love PF should respect the law and other human beings.
He says PF is not short of leaders and those who break the country’s laws will be expelled.
He says the the PF Provincial Chairman JACKSON KUNGO was suspended because he was allegedly involved in illegal activities.
He says those who bully others because they are in power will not be entertained.
He said this when he addressed PF officials in Chavuma, Thursday.
He said the PF was not growing in North Western province because of lucky of dicpline.
During the meeting President LUNGU directed the PF in Chavuma to produce an MP and more councillors in 2021.
Speaking at the same event PF North Western province chairman said the PF is growing in the District .
He said this can be seen from a number of by elections that the party has won in the province .
He said the PF targets to win all the seats in the 2021 elections .
Lungu, keep dreaming. You close Prime TV, and defend the chinese resturants who doenst even have a licesens. A chinses Barbar shop, and you call them as investors for sure. Ba Lungu resign and let FUBE, take over
The PF President is a very big joker and unprincipled person who lacks moral uprightness as a leader. He is a good friend of law breakers and corrupt people. Both his Members of Parliament and senior government officials stink theft and corruption. There is enough evidence of his Ministers being involved in criminal and corrupt activities apart from shielding them from prosecution what ekse has he done? The man speaks without thinking as actions speak louder than words. Mr. Humble weak leader you’re the champion of spearheading corruption and you have managed to destroy the rule of law. Please Mr. President you are not the right person to talk about morals, integrity and rule of law. Stop fooling yourself.
Look who is talking about not shielding pf lawbreakers !!!!. What has he done with Kaizer Zulu, Ronald Chitotela, Amos Chanda and many known pf cadres who have killed innocent UPND supporters? Or known pf thieves who are looting Zambia’s resources?
Please, give us a break.
WE KNOW VERY WELL HOW YOU ARE EVERYDAY CHEATING ZAMBIANS BUT NOT THOSE FROM NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE. IF YOU ARE SERIOUS ABOUT LAW BREAKERS TO BE ARRESTED, ARREST MUMBI PHIRI, CHITOTELA, CHILUFYA, KANGANJA, LUSAMBO, NGULUBE TUTWA, FUBE BWALYA, CHIKWANDA, KAMPYONGO, KABANSHI, KAMBA, YOURSELF AND MANY MORE. LUNGU IS NUMBER ONE IN HYPOCRISY IN ZAMBIA IF NOT THE WHOLE WORLD. GOD, HELP US SORT OUT THESE CRIMINALS, PF.