She wrote :

ECL, forever my President.

I was privileged to cover many presidents as a journalist and your presidency was unique.

You embraced everyone, served with humility and changed the face of Zambia through infrastructure development.

And today as MP elect, I took a bold decision to be a green among the reds to cheer you on as you bade farewell.

Ooh yes I did, and proudly so. However, my heart bled. The booing was out of line. What if he was your father, where is his honour?

This rarely happens for a President to come to an opposition leader’s inauguration and hand over power – not even in America. We saw it recently.

And thats how you embarrass him in the presence of the international community?

Come on Zambians! What has become of us? That was embarrasing and took away the honour and beauty of the inauguration.

ECL is just human, like anybody else and to treat him that way! Its uncalled for. Ichalo baliwamya. We are yet to see what is coming.