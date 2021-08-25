She wrote :
ECL, forever my President.
I was privileged to cover many presidents as a journalist and your presidency was unique.
You embraced everyone, served with humility and changed the face of Zambia through infrastructure development.
And today as MP elect, I took a bold decision to be a green among the reds to cheer you on as you bade farewell.
Ooh yes I did, and proudly so. However, my heart bled. The booing was out of line. What if he was your father, where is his honour?
This rarely happens for a President to come to an opposition leader’s inauguration and hand over power – not even in America. We saw it recently.
And thats how you embarrass him in the presence of the international community?
Come on Zambians! What has become of us? That was embarrasing and took away the honour and beauty of the inauguration.
ECL is just human, like anybody else and to treat him that way! Its uncalled for. Ichalo baliwamya. We are yet to see what is coming.
Iam not a pf fun, but the booing was very rude and unnecessary, Edgar was a president of this country and he remains a leader, May we please show some respect for our leaders, were have we taken our manners manners
It is a generation without morals respect or honor its not only at the stadium the disrespect for the elderly by the young ones leaves much to be desired and the seed of disrespect they have planted will follow them “you reap what you sow”
I do not even know why people like this woman are complaining about the so-called booing of ECL. Can you really control the emotions of a large crowd? When a crowd passes judgement about their likes or dislikes for a leader there is nothing really one can do except to go through it with courage like ECL did. This happens the world over and is not an issue to be raised. I am very sure ECL must have known about the likelihood of this happening even before he went to the stadium. Losers are booed and winners are applauded. That’s just it.