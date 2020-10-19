PF MINISTERS TO LOSE WEIGHT THE FIRST MONTH OUT OF OFFICE NEXT YEAR

You see,the amount of hatred being displayed by our politicians is alarming.

The stance of oppression being taken by the party in power if not properly managed has got capacity to divide our people even more.

The bible is very clear on forgiveness,but with the current trends,it’s not easy to forgive the likes of Steven Kampyongo who are now gods,speaking with excess authority like they were there when God was creating heavens.

The style of politics adopted by PF is ugly and if left unchecked has the potential to delay development as key players resort to focusing more of their energy on individual attacks.

The future is not prepared to define forgiveness,the battles being orchestrated by PF may not end anytime soon and they will have to redeem themselves shortly after losing to HH and Upnd sometime next year.

Many are likely to lose weight, appearing before different courts to clear their names .Lawyers will be in hands to receive the new clients in PF members……

Memories of RB in court are still fresh….sweating dairy before the people you supervised….

Next year will be different,each one for himself…all the money stolen from our coffers will have to be returned and those deserving prisons must be caged…..

BallyMustWin