Home politics PF PF Mobilization Committee Concerned On The Appointment Of Given Lubinda As PF... politicsPFUPND PF Mobilization Committee Concerned On The Appointment Of Given Lubinda As PF Vice President August 27, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp PF MOBILIZATION COMMITTEE CONCERNED ON THE APPOINTMENT OF PATRIOTIC FRONT VICE PRESIDENT (HON.GIVEN LUBINDA) 1 COMMENT The easiest way to solve this Given Lubinda issue is to have a vote. If he has no support, bring forward different names and again have a vote. Who ever have more votes, that person wins Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
The easiest way to solve this Given Lubinda issue is to have a vote. If he has no support, bring forward different names and again have a vote. Who ever have more votes, that person wins