Former Mbabala UPND Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu has revealed that the ruling Patriotic Front is more organized and united to win the forthcoming general elections compared to the UPND.

Mr. Belemu says, one of the reasons he ditched the UPND is lack of focus and failure to put ideas together towards winning an election.

He has stressed that UPND leaders are busy scrambling for positions forgetting they have crucial election to win in august.

The former Mbabala lawmaker adds that the ruling party is mobilizing and reconciling with members who are not in good books with the party while the UPND is busy jostling for positions within the party. PHOENIX NEWS