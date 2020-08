PF MOST WANTED YOUTH LEADER HANDS HIMSELF TO POLICE

By Watch Reporter

Fugitive Eastern Province Patriotic Front (PF) youth chairman Emmanuel Banda has been detained after he handed himself to Lusaka Central Police station.

This is after Banda popularly known as Jay Jay went into hiding for more than a month.

Banda is accused of leading an attack on Lusaka Central Police where some officers were beaten and had their money stolen.