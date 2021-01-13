PF MOURNS ITS COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL VICE CHAIRLADY BEATRICE KAPANSA

MUFULIRA, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

THE LATE Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairlady Ms Beatrice Kapansa who died at Kitwe Central Hospital after a short illness on Sunday will today be put to rest in Mufulira district.

And on behalf of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, PF National Chairperson MCC. Samuel Mukupa has led a delegation of senior party members for the late Ms Kapansa’s burial service.

It is with a heavy heart and great sorrow that the Head of State who is also PF leader learnt of the tragic passing away of madam Kapansa.

Chairman Mukupa will announce that President Lungu remembers the late Copperbelt PF Provincial Vice Chairlady as somebody who used her various party positions not to amass personal wealth or to indulge in the excess that at times come with power; instead she used her positions to respond to the needs of the communities and to give hope and direction to all those that looked up to her for guidance and protection.

That he cherishes her memory as an embodiment of true servant-leadership and that her works and contribution to governance has left behind an indelible mark that should serve as an example and yardstick to those who yearn to hold public Office.

And that to everyone that was close to Bana Kapansa, there is no better way to honour her memory than to continue their union of friendship and comradeship with her surviving husband and their Children.

Meanwhile, according to a statement made available to Smart Eagles by Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairperson MCC Nathan Chanda, madam Kapansa was a seasoned politician who served and rose through various positions within the ruling party.

MCC Chanda described Bana Kapansa, as she was fondly referred to by many, as a gallant PF founder member who was very hard working, loyal, frank, courageous and dependable.

“She was appointed Patriotic Front (PF) Branch Chairlady within Mufulira district in 2002. In 2005, she was elected Ward Chairlady for David Kaunda Ward in Mufulira. In 2010, she was elected Kantanshi Constituency Chairlady and in 2011, she was elected David Kaunda Ward Councillor,” stated MCC Chanda.

“In 2014, she was elected Mufulira District Chairlady. In 2016, she was re-elected as David Kaunda Ward Councillor. In the same year, she was elected as Deputy Mayor for Mufulira Municipal Council and in 2018, she was elected PF Provincial Vice Chairlady of the Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt – a position she held till her death.”