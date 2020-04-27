PF MOURNS ITS ELECTIONS COMMITTEE SECRETARY BRIAN KATUNASE

LUSAKA, Monday, April 27, 2020 (SMART EAGLES)

IT IS with a heavy heart that we learn of the untimely passing on of our Elections Committee Secretary Comrade Brian Katunase says the Patriotic Front.

Mr Katunase died in a Road Traffic Accident on his way home along Airport road last night.

In a statement made available to Smart Eagles by the PF Media Director Mr Sunday Chanda, Monday morning, the ruling party Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has described the passing on of Katunase as a huge loss to PF and its Elections Committee.

“The untimely death of Brian Katunase is a huge loss to the Patriotic Front and its Elections Committee. He was a brilliant young man with great potential. We mourn with the Katunase family and all those who knew him. May His soul rest in peace.”