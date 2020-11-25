MP battered, And accuse him of being stingy

The Bahati lawmaker was given a new definition of what it means to be sent to the National Assembly as a people’s representative.

While visiting his constituency, located in the northern part of Mansa in Luapula Province, Charles Chalwe was accosted by his constituents, who accused him of being stingy and not sharing the proceeds he gets as an MP with them.

But the encounter with his constituents did not end there. They

later followed it up with a beating when their demands for him to give them K50,000 could not be met.

-Zambia Daily Mail