By Patson Chilemba

Chitambo PF member of parliament Chanda Mutale says he wants justice to prevail over the recent case where he was allegedly beaten by President Edgar Lungu’s former political advisor Kaizar Zulu.

Giving an update on the matter to Daily Revelation, Mutale said he had finalised giving his testimony and those of his witnesses to the police over the recent incident where he was allegedly beaten by Zulu and his thugs at Chicago bar in Lusaka.

Mutale, who is also PF Central Province chairperson, said the owners of the bar have refused to provide CCTV footage of the incident to the police out of fear, challenging Zulu himself if he was being genuine in his denials to collect the footage so that the whole nation could view it.

“Justice must prevail that’s all. The law must take its course,” Mutale said. “Ask him to say where is the CCTV because the owners of the bar have not given the police the CCTV. They refused them. Ask him to collect the CCTV himself (so that) he can provide to the whole country to view it. It will be better, because even the owners of the bar are scared to bring up that CCTV. Let him bring it on board so that everybody can watch it. The nation can watch on tv if he means well.”

Chanda said he was feeling much better now from the nose-bleed he suffered after he was allegedly head-butted on the nose by Zulu. He said he had refused to have the injury stitched as it would require opening up the nose.

He said he was waiting for an update from the police tomorrow on the matter.

Efforts to talk to Zulu failed as calls to his mobile phone went unanswered.

-Daily Revelation