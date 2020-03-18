Back bench PF MPs are now complaining that the government is giving huge sums of money to UPND MPs to support Bill 10 at the expense of loyal PF MPs.

UPND Solwezi West Member of Parliament Teddy Kasonso, Nalikwanda UPND MP Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Senganga UPND Member of Parliament Mukumbuta Mulowa are swimming in money after agreeing to support PF in Bill 10. In addition to millions of money, the three have been given two Brand new vehicles each, VX.

The three have been promised that they will be given more money after voting for Bill 10 but the three are demanding to be paid in advance, in cash.

But this has upset PF MPs who feel that the party and government is empowering the enemy.

‘For example uyu chikala Lungwangwa, he can simply go back to UPND and ask for forgiveness then he will he adopted again in 2021 and use the money from us to campaign,’ one PF MP told the Watchdog.

The PF MPs feel that they should also be given the same amount of money and number of vehicles because they are not even sure if they will be adopted.

NDC Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chisala is between a rock and hard stone. We shall explain later but for now suffice to say we know what is cooking.

The PF has been trying to buy UPND MP for Mpongwe but has so far failed. They are now targeting one Independent MP in Western province.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu is also quietly complaining that public money is being abused on compromising MPs. But he will not say it publicly. – Zambian Watchdog