Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini, says parliamentarians should acquaint themselves with computerised gadgets.

He said this is to avoid instances where MPs may fail to vote because of the fact that they would not be knowledgeable enough on how to operate computerised voting gadgets.

He said these words in parliament today, in relation to three MPs who did not vote in support of Bill 10, blaming the machine of failing to register their votes.

The three Members of Parliament for Chifubu Frank Ng’ambi, Mwansabombwe’s Kabaso Kampampi and Elalio Musonda for Kamfinsa.

Ng’ambi contended that he and his colleagues’ votes in support of Bill 10 were not captured by the computerised voting system.

However, Dr Matibini said Chifubu MP pressed the key button to show that he was present, but failed to vote for Bill 10, implying that he may have encountered challenges on how to operate the gadget.

He therefore urged MPs to learn how these technology things work, so that there won’t be a recurrent of the same problem in future.

He also stated that Ng’ambi should have consulted an Information Technology expert to help him as they are readily available.

Dr. Matibini was speaking when he made a ruling in response to a point of order raised by Ng’ambi.