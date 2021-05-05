PF MUCHINGA LIST REFLECTS WILL OF THE PEOPLE- LAURA MITI

Just seen the list of adopted PF parliamentary candidates for Muchinga.

Having worked a lot in that province, my sense is that it is a list that reflects sentiments of ordinary people.

Listening to conversations, this was my conclusion:

Dr Martin Malama, Ms Sylvia Chalikosa and Mr Henry Malama became highly unpopular in their constituencies. They have all been left out.

Messers Sunday Chanda and Francis (Musepela) Kapyanga seemed super popular. Like they would hardly need to campaign.

They have both been adopted.

I have not been to the other constituencies much but, taking the above as a sample, I would say the PF has done a good job of listening to potential voters in Muchinga.