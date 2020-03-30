By Patson Chilemba

If PF needs me so much they must come out in the open and say Kambwili we want you, sorry for what we did, says National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the continued assertions from PF officials that it was a matter of time before he rejoined the party, with the latest one coming from ruling party member of central committee Emmanuel Mpankata, Kambwili said the PF must apologise for having hounded him out of the party if they really wanted him back into the party.

Kambwili said he had never wronged the PF but it was the ruling party which wronged him, when they used backdoor means to hound him out of the party. He said it was an insult on his integrity for Mpankata to allege that he had been sneaking-in and talking to PF officials that he wanted to rejoin the ruling party.

“I am saying me I have never wronged PF it is them who have wronged me so who apologises and sneaks-in? The one who has been wronged or the one who wronged somebody, the other?” Kambwili asked. “So if these guys need me so much please come in the open and say ‘Kambwili we want you, sorry for what we did’. Apologise”

Kambwili dismissed assertions that he was meeting PF officials to rejoin that party.

“First and foremost before I left PF I told them I will be the last man to leave PF. I resisted every attempt to hound me out of PF but they used backdoor means to hound me out of PF, including the situation where they declared my seat vacant illegally,” Kambwili said. “If they are so much in love with me and they want me, why can’t they just come in the open and apologise ‘Kambwili we are sorry for what we did to you, come back our brother’.”

He said the scheme behind the constant statements from the PF was to create an impression with his supporters that he was not a straightforward person, especially that most of the NDC members came from the ruling party.

Kambwili charged that Mpankata lived in a glass house and must be the last one to throw stones, adding that he was in PF not because he believed in that party but because he was making money to better his own life and those of his family. He said he had no intention of rejoining PF, saying he had no problem with the party itself but those in leadership.

Kambwili said the ruling party needed a fundamental change for people to believe in it again, and that Mpankata himself would not have been the first PF member of parliament had it not been for the MMD’s unpopularity in Lupososhi during the 2001 general elections.

“PF need ventilators and ICU machines,” said Kambwili.