BISHOP John Mambo is advising the PF government to take away its dirty politics from traditional leaders.

He says trying to align Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II to a political party is a worst insult that should not be tolerated.

In an interview, Bishop Mambo said the PF must accept their shortcomings and make peace with traditional leaders.

He reminded the ruling party that politicians “come and go” but traditional leadership lives on.

“Where it is heartbreaking is that not only chieftainess Nkomeshya and her chiefdom has been reduced to zero in our country. Biblically, chiefs are what God gave to rule us but in Zambia it is sad that they have been turned into punching bags. It is not Zambian to disrespect the chiefs,” Bishop Mambo said.

He said calling traditional leaders names was not progressive but bitter arrogance.

Bishop Mambo said traditional leaders must be allowed to speak for their subjects.

“It is not right to call, align or associate chieftainess Nkomeshya to your politics, no! If the chieftainess was a politician [Japhen] Mwakalombe would not have been the area MP for Chongwe,” he said.

“It is very sad today, when you speak for the suffering masses, then you will be labeled as the opposition but when you speak their language you are a saint. Some of us we have a thick sink. We have been called all sorts of names but we have chosen to side with the poor than to dine with them [politicians]. Allow people to exercise their democratic rights, to express themselves freely without fear that they will be called UPND or MMD.”

Bishop Mambo said the PF leadership must do the right thing by apologising to the Soli Royal Establishment (SRE).

“Maligning chieftainess Nkomeshya is an insult that should not be tolerated. PF should swallow their pride and humble themselves. They must apology to the Soli chiefdom,” said Bishop Mambo.