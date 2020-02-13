Press statement for immediate release

13th February 2020

PF MUST ARREST THE SERIAL KILLERS AND TAKE THEM TO COURT.

PF has one of the most well equipped and most militarized Police Departments in Africa and perhaps in the whole world. They have armed our officers to the teeth with a very sophisticated weapon system. We see them perched on armoured vehicles and 4 × 4 SUVs that are mounted with machine guns capable of shooting down planes from the skies.

So with all this impressive military credentials and with so many months down the line since the ritual killings started, why is PF failing to arrest these criminals roaming the Zambian neighborhoods and terrorising innocent families except that they are benefiting from these evil acts.

And yet, when it comes to stopping opposition supporters in exercising

their rights to assemble and associate, PF will unleash the Police at the speed of sound. If the failure to arrest the ritual killers is a deliberate and premeditated ploy to allow the situation get out of hand so that the PF declares an indefinite state of emergency, to further limit opposition parties’ right to movement, assembly and association and to halt next year’s Presidential elections, Zambians will strongly reject these evil plans as and when they are implemented by these thugs, corrupt criminals, magicians and witches.

Let these disciples of Seer 1 be further informed that they must not attempt to shift their culpability and complicity to these heinous criminal acts to the UPND, their former prophet has pointed his finger at them. Let them man up by taking responsibility!

Benjamin Thole

Eastern Province Provincial Chairman

UPND

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM