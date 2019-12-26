PF Must Kiss A Horse Ass To Enter America

By Honourable Castrol Kafweta

THEY MUST KISS THE HORSE ASS TO ENTER AMERICA.

The negative effects of untamed tongues of PF hypocrites has since taken effect on the Patriotic Front PF officials.

How on earth can the PF government respond to the US government with insults and other offensive languages merely because the US government raised important issues affecting the people of Zambia?

Without the recognition, respect, and realization of the political diplomacy and bilateral relations that exists between Zambia and America, the PF officials respond and utter like mere regular cadres and one would wonder if they are truly diplomatic leaders or just mere cadres in government offices.

We all didn’t agree with Amb. Daniel Footes sentiments on Homosexual and Gay rights but we responded and reacted with wisdom, respect and honour because we understand America feeds Zambia and the survival of our Health Sector, Education Sector, Agriculture and Social Sector hinges on the American Aid and Funding.

But our friends who thought they are more Zambian, wise, patriotic, christian than us went on to insult the fingers that feeds them.

Without even caring for the beneficiaries of the American Aid and Funds, they responded like they are responding to Hakainde Hichilema whom they trivialize and scandalize merely because of his tribe.

I therefore, implore with the American government to extend this ban to all PF Officials, Vuvuzelas, Minio Minios, and ba Kapyopyos.

