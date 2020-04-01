PRESS.RELEASE

Contact: UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairman, Elisha Matambo

+260 96 1281277/0977780397

Email: [email protected]

PF MUST LEARN TO LISTEN TO HH, HIS PREDICTIONS ALWAYS COME TRUE

Kitwe (1st April 2020) if the PF swallowed their pride and listened to Hakainde Hichilema’s counsel on most matters affecting our country, we wouldn’t be in the mess we are right now. On several occasions, HH has warned the PF to take measures to avert certain crises that would occur in future if they carried out their misplaced plans. The PF always responded with a barrage of insults on his person and his ethnicity.

Hakainde Hichilema is endowed with a talent and natural ability which few people possess, and that is to read the future accurately, and make appropriate decisions to forestall economic or social disasters. No one can take that gift from him, no matter how much they hate and deride him.

HH warned PF not to use borrowed money in infrastructure development only, but instead deploy the resources to Agriculture, Tourism and Manufacturing, they said he was bitter and jealousy. As a matter of fact he told them not to engange into over borrowing inorder to allow for a headroom in the economy. What we have now is a broken down economy with dead Agriculture, Tourism and Manufacturing sectors, which would have raked in much needed resources into the economy and created millions of jobs.

He told them to halt the exportation of maize to build on local reserves until we were out of the devastating drought. Hichilema told the PF to get rid of corrupt oil middle men inorder to cut down on fuel pump prices, and now he’s told them to lockdown the country for a limited period inorder to halt the onset of COVID 19, Coronavirus.

On all the above proposals, they mocked and chided him instead of listening to his wise counsel. Now we have a Kwacha that has graduated from it’s teens to early twenties against the dollar, we have no maize in our reserves and the mealie meal prices are racing towards K200 per 25kg.

Coronavirus is knocking on the doors of most households including of PF senior leaders. In the meantime people are leaving their homes to fight for mealie meal in Township shops against COVID 19 health regulations further risking an already vulnerable, hungry and increasingly angry population. PF has no money to mitigate this food crisis into the communities because the treasury has been plundered by PF criminals.

Listen to Hakainde Hichilema’s wise counsel and stop time wasting games. The PF must bring out the maize reserves they claimed they had and release to the millers so that mealie meal prices can come down to K35 per 25kg bag, a cost they found when they took over government.

UPND MEDIA TEAM