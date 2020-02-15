Press statement for immediate release

14/02/20

PF MUST NOT TRY TO LINK HH TO THEIR NONSENSE

History is wrought with insecure Zambian governments attempting to link their perceived political enemies to all kinds of imaginary plots that at the end of it all, came to nought other than tilting the nation to the brink of a catastrophe and wasted resources.

The Black Mamba plot under late President Fredrick Chiluba was borne out of a paranoid and hateful view of President Kenneth Kaunda and MMD’s fear of the return of KK to power. It took Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to secure KK’s release from Mukobeko Maximum Prison and nothing was found implicating the old man.

Then came the obnoxious ‘Tonga under oath’ hatched by a former Defence Minister under late President Michael Sata. Luckily the late President saw the false evil plan and immediately cancelled it and rebuked the government authors who wanted to implicate HH. Then came the infamous traffic offence turned treason trial of President Hakainde Hichilema. We all know what he went through and what was the outcome. And now the gassing!

When are we as a nation ever going to be serious with running our own affairs? Always going in circles like a puppy chasing after its own little tail. Why are we being weaponised as a nation that must hate itself, that must hate its existence, its heartbeat and its cultural diversity? We must say no to this nonsense!

Our neighbors and the whole world are preoccupied with figuring out on how to fight Corona Virus, we are figuring out on how to fight each other. What kind of curse is this? This must stop!

The PF better not dare arrest HH, it’s not a wise nor intelligent move and it will backfire very badly because Zambians will not accept.

Samuel Ngwira

NationalYouth Publicist Chairman

UPND